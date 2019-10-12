Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Extinction Rebellion lay on O’Connell Street Bridge this afternoon in silent protest Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Rescuers on a boat patrol the residential area flooded by Typhoon Hagibis, the worst in six decades, in Ise central Japan Source: AP/Press Association Images

#MOST WANTED: A French man arrested at Glasgow airport is not suspected murderer Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes according to the results of DNA tests, a source close to the investigation has said.

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: A former paralympic cyclist accused of climbing onto a British Airways plane and glueing himself to it has denied causing a public nuisance.

#RIP: Robert Forester, the handsome and omnipresent character actor who enjoyed a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in Jackie Brown, died yesterday aged 78.

PARTING SHOT

Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first-ever medal at the Gymnastics World Championships with a near-flawless performance in the pommel horse final.