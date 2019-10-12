This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 8:28 PM
37 minutes ago 1,374 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4849207

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

XR 223_90582406 Extinction Rebellion lay on O’Connell Street Bridge this afternoon in silent protest Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • The DUP has poured cold water over a reported Brexit compromise to end the deadlock over the Northern Ireland backstop.
  • Gardaí are investigating after three young males, including a 14-year-old boy, received stab wounds in a series of attacks overnight in Limerick.
  • A Donegal man being prosecuted for the murder of two soldiers in Northern Ireland has been refused bail.
  • A man in his 30s has been charged and is due in court in connection with three serious assaults in Tralee, Co Kerry.
  • The National College of Ireland is in ongoing discussions with Dublin City Council regarding the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street, TheJournal.ie understands. 
  • Doctors have said the government’s plan to extend free GP care to children under the age of eight will mount pressure on a service already near breaking point in many areas.
  • Gardaí investigating a serious gang feud in Longford have identified a number of men who were videoed posing with guns in a graveyard. 
  • Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin and other European cities today in protest at the Turkish assault on Kurds in Syria.

INTERNATIONAL

japan-asia-typhoon Rescuers on a boat patrol the residential area flooded by Typhoon Hagibis, the worst in six decades, in Ise central Japan Source: AP/Press Association Images

#MOST WANTED: A French man arrested at Glasgow airport is not suspected murderer Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes according to the results of DNA tests, a source close to the investigation has said.

#EXTINCTION REBELLION: A former paralympic cyclist accused of climbing onto a British Airways plane and glueing himself to it has denied causing a public nuisance.

#RIP: Robert Forester, the handsome and omnipresent character actor who enjoyed a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in Jackie Brown, died yesterday aged 78.

PARTING SHOT 

Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first-ever medal at the Gymnastics World Championships with a near-flawless performance in the pommel horse final.

