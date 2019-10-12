Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The DUP has poured cold water over a reported Brexit compromise to end the deadlock over the Northern Ireland backstop.
- Gardaí are investigating after three young males, including a 14-year-old boy, received stab wounds in a series of attacks overnight in Limerick.
- A Donegal man being prosecuted for the murder of two soldiers in Northern Ireland has been refused bail.
- A man in his 30s has been charged and is due in court in connection with three serious assaults in Tralee, Co Kerry.
- The National College of Ireland is in ongoing discussions with Dublin City Council regarding the former Magdalene Laundry on Sean McDermott Street, TheJournal.ie understands.
- Doctors have said the government’s plan to extend free GP care to children under the age of eight will mount pressure on a service already near breaking point in many areas.
- Gardaí investigating a serious gang feud in Longford have identified a number of men who were videoed posing with guns in a graveyard.
- Thousands of people took to the streets of Dublin and other European cities today in protest at the Turkish assault on Kurds in Syria.
INTERNATIONAL
#MOST WANTED: A French man arrested at Glasgow airport is not suspected murderer Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes according to the results of DNA tests, a source close to the investigation has said.
#EXTINCTION REBELLION: A former paralympic cyclist accused of climbing onto a British Airways plane and glueing himself to it has denied causing a public nuisance.
#RIP: Robert Forester, the handsome and omnipresent character actor who enjoyed a career resurgence and Oscar nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in Jackie Brown, died yesterday aged 78.
PARTING SHOT
Rhys McClenaghan won Ireland’s first-ever medal at the Gymnastics World Championships with a near-flawless performance in the pommel horse final.
