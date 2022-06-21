Here's what happened today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have signalled pension and social welfare increases, tax-free bonuses for workers, as well as help for renters in Budget 2023.
- Over half of patients in hospital recently who have Covid-19 were hospitalised because of the virus, the chief medical officer has told the Minister for Health.
- The number of employees working with the HSE who earn in excess of €500,000 per annum doubled last year, while the top earner in the health service is being paid between €750,000 and €760,000 per annum.
- The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is considering whether people under 65 should be invited to get a second booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
- Tributes have been paid to the former RTÉ journalist, political advisor and historian Liam Cahill who died yesterday.
- More than 200 women and girls travelled to Great Britain for abortions last year, an increase compared to 2020, figures show.
- The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) has said that a planned fee freeze for childcare set to come into effect in September is “unworkable”.
- There was disbelief in the south Tipperary community of Cloneen following the discovery of the bodies of an elderly man and woman yesterday.
- The Dáil heard that a woman and her four children have missed out on an audience with the Pope in Rome as they were unable to travel due to delays in getting passports.
- Minister Catherine Martin announced a grant scheme of €2.6 million has been allocated to host cultural events in pubs, nightclubs, cafés and other venues.
WORLD
#ENERGY CRISIS Concerns were raised over potential energy rationing being required in EU countries as some member states look to coal for additional power generation.
#UKRAINE Russia warned Lithuania of “serious” consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to the Kaliningrad exclave – a Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania.
#UNICEF A Russian journalist auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for $103.5 million (€98 million) to benefit children displaced by the war in Ukraine.
#OFF THE RAILS Rail strikes caused the cancellation of about 80% of train services across Britain today.
PARTING SHOT
Entries for the National Brown Bread Baking Competition have officially opened.
The competition, which is in its 8th year is sponsored by ALDI in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).
The winner will see their Brown Bread stocked in 150 ALDI Stores Nationwide and will walk away with a grand prize of €15,000.
