Here's what happened today: Tuesday

The Journal brings you a roundup of today's news.

IRELAND

A grant scheme for the night-time economy was announced by Minister Catherine Martin today. Source: Shutterstock/Andres Conema

WORLD

Dmitry Muratov, who raised over $100 million for UNICEF's Ukrainian children's fund. Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe Twitter page

#ENERGY CRISIS Concerns were raised over potential energy rationing being required in EU countries as some member states look to coal for additional power generation.

#UKRAINE Russia warned Lithuania of “serious” consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to the Kaliningrad exclave – a Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania.

#UNICEF A Russian journalist auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for $103.5 million (€98 million) to benefit children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

#OFF THE RAILS Rail strikes caused the cancellation of about 80% of train services across Britain today.

PARTING SHOT

Peter Bough (ALDI Ireland Buying Director), Aisling O'Toole (2021 Brown Bread Competition winner), and Anna May McHugh (NPA) Source: Photocall Ireland

Entries for the National Brown Bread Baking Competition have officially opened.

The competition, which is in its 8th year is sponsored by ALDI in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

The winner will see their Brown Bread stocked in 150 ALDI Stores Nationwide and will walk away with a grand prize of €15,000.