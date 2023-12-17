Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alex Nankivell of Munster with the ball during his team's match against the Exeter Chiefs today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

WORLD

Palestinians search for victims after an Israeli strike on residential houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israel is coming under increasing pressure to scale back its combat operations in Gaza, amid growing anger about conduct by its army in the region, but PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he is as “committed as ever” to the war.

#GAZA: The Israeli military said it has discovered a large tunnel shaft in Gaza close to what was once a busy crossing into Israel, raising new questions about how Israeli surveillance missed such conspicuous preparations by Hamas for the militants’ deadly 7 October assault.

#LIBYA: Over 60 migrant are missing and presumed dead after their boat sank off Libya’s coast, the International Organization for Migration said.

#RWANDA: The British Home Office said it has “robust plans” for flights to Rwanda, following reports airlines have so far refused to sign contracts to take part in the flagship asylum policy.

PARTING SHOT

Freckles, a high energy girl Lorraine O’Sullivan / DSPCA Lorraine O’Sullivan / DSPCA / DSPCA

The DSPCA has launched its annual Christmas fostering campaign for dogs and cats.

DSPCA’s Suzanne McGovern said: “We are appealing to the public to consider fostering these amazing dogs and cats that have been unlucky in finding their forever homes. To register your interest, please email adopt@dspca.ie and reference Christmas Foster or call 01-4994710.”

One of the lovely dogs available to foster is Freckles, a Collie cross who has been with the DSPCA for over 150 days.

“She is full of mischief and cheek and we love that about her so it’s baffling as to why she has not been adopted. She is a high energy girl and extremely clever so will appeal to an experienced owner who enjoys providing lots of stimulation and exercise to keep her happy and healthy,” McGovern said.