The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have resumed, while the Kremlin has accused Ukrainian helicopters of striking a fuel storage facility in Russia.

2. #: The reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing has been ruled out by the Health Minister.

3. #JAILED: A man has been jailed for life for the brutal murder of a Kilkenny pensioner, who suffered a “torturous and painful death” and “unnatural terror” in her own home.

4. #P&O: A criminal investigation has been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.

5. #ANIMAL CRUELTY: A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a decapitated cat in south Dublin, just days after a mutilated dog was found with its head missing.