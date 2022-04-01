The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE: Talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have resumed, while the Kremlin has accused Ukrainian helicopters of striking a fuel storage facility in Russia.
2. #: The reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing has been ruled out by the Health Minister.
3. #JAILED: A man has been jailed for life for the brutal murder of a Kilkenny pensioner, who suffered a “torturous and painful death” and “unnatural terror” in her own home.
4. #P&O: A criminal investigation has been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.
5. #ANIMAL CRUELTY: A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a decapitated cat in south Dublin, just days after a mutilated dog was found with its head missing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS