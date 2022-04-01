#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 April 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia is preparing “powerful strikes” in eastern and southern Ukraine
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian helicopters reportedly struck a fuel storage facility in a western Russian town
  • Russia threatened to turn off its gas taps to Europe if payments are not made in rubles through Russian bank accounts
  •  The UK visa scheme asked a four-year-old Ukranian if they were a terrorist
  • Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said gardaí should gather evidence of Russia’s war crimes by interviewing refugees who arrive in Ireland
  • Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant yesterday after soldiers reportedly got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the contaminated site

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing “powerful strikes” in eastern and southern Ukraine.

That includes the besieged port city of Mariupol where Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross are planning to evacuate civilians today.

“This is part of their tactics,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night address.

“We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important… where it can be difficult for us,” he said.

He cautioned that the situation in the country’s south and east in particular was “very difficult”.



Good morning all, Lauren Boland here. It’s Friday and the 37th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening so far today:

Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie