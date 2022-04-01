Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing “powerful strikes” in eastern and southern Ukraine.
That includes the besieged port city of Mariupol where Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross are planning to evacuate civilians today.
“This is part of their tactics,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night address.
“We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important… where it can be difficult for us,” he said.
He cautioned that the situation in the country’s south and east in particular was “very difficult”.
Good morning all, Lauren Boland here. It’s Friday and the 37th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Let’s take a look at what’s happening so far today:
Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association
