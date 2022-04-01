17 mins ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing “powerful strikes” in eastern and southern Ukraine.

That includes the besieged port city of Mariupol where Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross are planning to evacuate civilians today.

“This is part of their tactics,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night address.

“We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important… where it can be difficult for us,” he said.

He cautioned that the situation in the country’s south and east in particular was “very difficult”.

