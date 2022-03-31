15 mins ago

Ukraine is sending 45 buses to Mariupol to evacuate civilians from the port city – one of the hardest-hit by Russian attacks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has told the Ukrainian government that Russia said it is ready to “open access” to a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk. It said it would observe a ceasefire from 10am local time (7am GMT)

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that buses are heading to the city.

Tens of thousands of peopled have been trapped in the besieged city with limited food, water or medicine.

Previous attempts to agree on a humanitarian corridor have failed despite international pressure.

The distance of the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk Source: Google Maps