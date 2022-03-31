#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 31 March 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:

  • Kyiv is sending 45 buses to Mariupol today to evacuate citizens after Russia announced a local ceasefire 
  • The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia may meet for talks within the next two weeks
  • The Kremlin has played down hopes of a breakthrough in peace talks
  • Ukraine is preparing for anticipated strikes in the east of the country, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Chernihiv authorities say the area was “shelled all night” despite Russia promising to reduce its military activity

Ukraine is sending 45 buses to Mariupol to evacuate civilians from the port city – one of the hardest-hit by Russian attacks.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has told the Ukrainian government that Russia said it is ready to “open access” to a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk. It said it would observe a ceasefire from 10am local time (7am GMT)

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that buses are heading to the city.

Tens of thousands of peopled have been trapped in the besieged city with limited food, water or medicine.

Previous attempts to agree on a humanitarian corridor have failed despite international pressure.

 

Bus corridor The distance of the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk Source: Google Maps

In Chernihiv, a city covered by Russia pledge earlier this week to reduce military activity, authorities say the area was once again shelled throughout the night.

Elsewhere, frequent explosions were heard from the suburb of Irpin, while officials said a Red Cross facility was hit by Russian strikes in Mariupol.

 

PA-661332831 A destroyed market in Chernihiv Source: PA Images

Russian troops are preparing for a renewed assault in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Despite a Russian pledge to reduce military activity, shelling has continued in Kyiv and Chernihiv, and Zelenskyy has told the country brace for a new Russian onslaught in the eastern Donbas region.

“We don’t believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night video message.

“There is an accumulation of Russian troops for new strikes in Donbas and we are preparing for it.”

Read the full report on The Journal.

Good morning, Lauren Boland here. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on the 36th day of the war in Ukraine.

Here’s a look at what’s happening so far this morning: 

Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association

