Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine today.
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:
Ukraine is sending 45 buses to Mariupol to evacuate civilians from the port city – one of the hardest-hit by Russian attacks.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has told the Ukrainian government that Russia said it is ready to “open access” to a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia via the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk. It said it would observe a ceasefire from 10am local time (7am GMT)
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed that buses are heading to the city.
Tens of thousands of peopled have been trapped in the besieged city with limited food, water or medicine.
Previous attempts to agree on a humanitarian corridor have failed despite international pressure.
In Chernihiv, a city covered by Russia pledge earlier this week to reduce military activity, authorities say the area was once again shelled throughout the night.
Elsewhere, frequent explosions were heard from the suburb of Irpin, while officials said a Red Cross facility was hit by Russian strikes in Mariupol.
Russian troops are preparing for a renewed assault in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Despite a Russian pledge to reduce military activity, shelling has continued in Kyiv and Chernihiv, and Zelenskyy has told the country brace for a new Russian onslaught in the eastern Donbas region.
“We don’t believe anyone, not a single beautiful phrase,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night video message.
“There is an accumulation of Russian troops for new strikes in Donbas and we are preparing for it.”
Good morning, Lauren Boland here. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on the 36th day of the war in Ukraine.
Here’s a look at what’s happening so far this morning:
Contains additional reporting by AFP and Press Association
