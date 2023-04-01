Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russian presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April is “a slap in the face to the international community”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.
#POPE FRANCIS The pope joked with well-wishers today as he left hospital after a three-night stay for bronchitis, and headed back to the Vatican to prepare for Christianity’s most important week.
#TRUMP The former US president is facing several charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment against him by a New York grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.
#JERUSALEM Israeli police have shot and killed a man who they alleged tried to grab an officer’s gun at an entrance to a Jerusalem holy site.
#STAMPEDE Police in Pakistan have arrested eight people in the city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point.
Ireland suffered a 50 point defeat in a Women’s Six Nations match against France today at Musgrave Park.
Greg McWilliams’ side were reduced to scoring just one penalty as France responded from a red card for prop Annaelle Deshayes to pack in nine tries throughout an emphatic display.
There was a brief spell of hope for the hosts in the first half when the difference was just seven points, but that was as close as they got on the way to a second defeat on the bounce in this year’s Six Nations.
In the end, France secured a record-winning margin over Ireland.
