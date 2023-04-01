Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

RollingNews.ie Protesters near Leinster House today RollingNews.ie

Protesters gathered outside Leinster House this afternoon calling on the Government to reinstate the eviction ban, which lapsed at midnight last night.

this afternoon calling on the Government to reinstate the eviction ban, which lapsed at midnight last night. A man allegedly abused by a schoolteacher in Waterford city has said he wants answers for how it took Tusla eight years to respond to a notification about what had happened at the school.

to a notification about what had happened at the school. An AK-47 rifle was seized by gardaí during a search operation in the Finglas area of Dublin last night.

by gardaí during a search operation in the Finglas area of Dublin last night. Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Co Mayo last night.

house in Co Mayo last night. A man accused of attacking his ex-partner, who was injured and allegedly had a bottle of urine thrown at her during an argument, has been denied bail.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly has said work is ongoing to see how women who suffer from severe sickness during pregnancy can get medication through a GP prescription.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Pope Francis preparing to leave the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome. Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Russian presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April is “a slap in the face to the international community”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

#POPE FRANCIS The pope joked with well-wishers today as he left hospital after a three-night stay for bronchitis, and headed back to the Vatican to prepare for Christianity’s most important week.

#TRUMP The former US president is facing several charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment against him by a New York grand jury, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday.

#JERUSALEM Israeli police have shot and killed a man who they alleged tried to grab an officer’s gun at an entrance to a Jerusalem holy site.

#STAMPEDE Police in Pakistan have arrested eight people in the city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point.

PARTING SHOT

Tom Maher / INPHO Gabrielle Ver Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland suffered a 50 point defeat in a Women’s Six Nations match against France today at Musgrave Park.

Greg McWilliams’ side were reduced to scoring just one penalty as France responded from a red card for prop Annaelle Deshayes to pack in nine tries throughout an emphatic display.

There was a brief spell of hope for the hosts in the first half when the difference was just seven points, but that was as close as they got on the way to a second defeat on the bounce in this year’s Six Nations.

In the end, France secured a record-winning margin over Ireland.