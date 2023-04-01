Advertisement

Saturday 1 April 2023
Garda Press Office The suspected grow house in the Killala area of Co Mayo.
# Killala
Two men arrested following discovery of suspected cannabis grow house in Mayo
Cannabis plants with an estimated value of €432,800 were seized during the search.
1 hour ago

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Co Mayo last night.

During the course of a search in the Killala area, gardaí seized suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €432,800.

A garda spokesperson said that all of the drugs seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

The men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were arrested and are currently detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, the an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021.

The aim of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels – international, national and local.

Author
Jane Moore
