Boy (16) charged over serious e-scooter incident in Coolock

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY has been remanded on bail after being charged with attacking another youth who was seriously injured in an e-scooter incident in Coolock, Dublin, earlier this month.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons because he is a minor, appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

Detective Garda Alan Davis, from Coolock Garda Station, gave evidence that the boy was arrested on Tuesday morning at his home in north Dublin and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged that night with assault causing harm to a youth who came off a scooter at Greencastle Road, Dublin 17, at about 4pm on 18 August, and was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Detective Garda Davis described it as a “serious assault” and added that the youth “made no reply” when cautioned and handed a copy of the charge sheet.

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Judge Cronin noted that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are awaited, and there was no objection to bail, subject to strict conditions.

The teenager was told to continue residing at his family home and obey a nightly curfew from 11pm to 7am. He is prohibited from driving or being in charge of any motor vehicle in a public place, and must engage with a bail supervision scheme.

Furthermore, he was ordered to have no contact with the injured teenager or any member of his family, directly or indirectly, including by electronic means. The court heard it was believed that a member of the defendant’s family knew a close relative of the injured youth.

Judge Cronin read out and explained the conditions to the boy, who asked for the curfew times to be repeated. He was warned to comply with the terms and gardaí are entitled to call to his home “to prove compliance”. Any breach could lead to an application to revoke his bail, she told the teenager.

The boy, who has yet to indicate a plea, was accompanied to the hearing by his parents, and a barrister who asked that her attendance be noted.

Legal aid was granted after the court noted the parents did not have the means to pay for a solicitor; however, he has yet to secure representation due to the ongoing dispute over legal aid payments, which has led solicitors to withdraw their services in the District Court.

No further evidence in connection with the assault allegation was given, and Judge Cronin remanded the boy to appear again on 7 October for gardaí to obtain DPP directions.