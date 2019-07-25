Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up?TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Poet Paula Meehan and photographer Dragana Jurišić collaborate on new book celebrating history and residents of 14 Henrietta Street. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

WORLD

Paris recorded its hottest ever temperature today at over 42 degrees. Source: PA Images

#THE HEAT IS ON: A record-breaking heatwave has seen temperature records smashed across the European continent and UK services struggling to cope.

#RAPPER: A Swedish prosecutor has charged US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

#EPSTEIN: US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls, was found injured in his jail cell after a possible suicide attempt.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke sealed a superb sprint double at the European Youth Olympics in Baku by winning the 200m gold medal.

The 16-year-old produced another emphatic performance at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, adding to her 100 metres title she won on Tuesday.