Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up?TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Parents of children placed in Hyde and Seek creches have spoken about feeling “betrayed” after an expose by RTÉ Investigates.
- Irishman Keith Byrne, who has lived in the US for over ten years but is now facing deportation, is to be released from detention for 30 days.
- A Cavan meat factory worker has been jailed for nine years for using his boning knife to kill his housemate.
- Ireland has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup.
- DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson has said if the EU doesn’t compromise in relation to Brexit then “we are facing no deal”.
- A man was hospitalised after he was injured by a rampaging cow that broke free from a mart in Ennis, Co Clare.
- Ireland’s first digital surgery unit was opened at the Mater Hospital in a bid to improve cancer patient outcomes.
- Four more weeks of unpaid parental leave will be offered to parents of children aged 12 and under from September.
- The Inspector of Prisons has found that there is evidence to support allegations that a tracking device was placed on the private car of a prison officer.
- The Court of Appeal has set a date of 8 October over a controversial High Court citizenship ruling delivered last week.
WORLD
#THE HEAT IS ON: A record-breaking heatwave has seen temperature records smashed across the European continent and UK services struggling to cope.
#RAPPER: A Swedish prosecutor has charged US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.
#EPSTEIN: US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls, was found injured in his jail cell after a possible suicide attempt.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke sealed a superb sprint double at the European Youth Olympics in Baku by winning the 200m gold medal.
The 16-year-old produced another emphatic performance at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, adding to her 100 metres title she won on Tuesday.
COMMENTS (1)