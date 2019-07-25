This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Hyde and Seek ‘betrayal’, Europe sizzles and the Ryder Cup coming to Ireland.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,708 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up?TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE HENRIETTA ST 10 Poet Paula Meehan and photographer Dragana Jurišić collaborate on new book celebrating history and residents of 14 Henrietta Street. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

WORLD

FRANCE-PARIS-HEAT WAVE Paris recorded its hottest ever temperature today at over 42 degrees. Source: PA Images

#THE HEAT IS ON: A record-breaking heatwave has seen temperature records smashed across the European continent and UK services struggling to cope.

#RAPPER: A Swedish prosecutor has charged US rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

#EPSTEIN: US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls, was found injured in his jail cell after a possible suicide attempt.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke sealed a superb sprint double at the European Youth Olympics in Baku by winning the 200m gold medal.

The 16-year-old produced another emphatic performance at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, adding to her 100 metres title she won on Tuesday.

