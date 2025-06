NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Beneavin Manor (Emeis) Nursing Home in Glasnevin, Dublin - one of two nursing homes which featured in last night's RTÉ Investigates Programme. Rolling News Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

Elon Musk and Donald Trump in the Oval Office last Friday as Musk left his position at the Department of Government Efficiency PA PA

#MUSK: Donald Trump and Elon Musk have exchanged accusations and insults today as they publicly fall out over Trump’s cornerstone spending plan

#HUNGARY: A Hungarian law that harshly restricts access to LGBTQ-related content is a violation of European Union law, according to the Advocate General of the EU’s Court of Justice

#TRAVEL BAN: Trump has signed a new US travel ban targeting 12 countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Yemen, reviving one of the most controversial measures from his first term

#ECB: The European Central Bank has cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 2%, and first-time buyers stand to gain from the decision

#WHITE HOUSE: Trump has told German Chancellor Fredrich Merz that D-Day, when allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy on 6 June 1944 during WWII and marked the beginning of the end of the Nazi regime, “was not a pleasant day” for Germany

PARTING SHOT

The Journal Investigates The Journal Investigates

Ireland is the data centre capital of the world with 89 data centres storing your Instagram reels, TikTok dances and endless folders of photos that keep us connected in the digital world.

Data goliaths like this are at the centre of the rise in AI, with every ChatGPT prompt or AI-generated image requiring huge amounts of data to be processed.

But why should you care?

Because data centres have a major environmental cost too.

To provide a complete picture of this energy-sapping industry, The Journal Investigates mapped — for the first time — all operating and planned data centres in Ireland.