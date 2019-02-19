Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured sea birds pace the beach on Dollymount strand Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

People visit the Zhongshuge bookstore in southwest China's Chongqing. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#PARIS: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85.

#USA: Bernie Sanders announced he is to run for US president in 2020.

##VENEZUELA: The nation’s government said it will stage a concert on the Colombian border the same day Richard Branson has said he will hold one just over the frontier to push for aid to be allowed in.

PARTING SHOT

Ever pick up a box of eggs and think ‘ you know what – I’m gonna incubate one of these bad boys and try and make it hatch’? No? Well, a teenager over in the UK decided that’s what he’d do.

William Atkins, 14, decided to try it out with a duck egg. And after 28 days, he had himself a newly-hatched duckling.

That’ll ruffle a few feathers.