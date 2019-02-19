Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The family of man who killed his brother (9) before taking own life has settled their case with the HSE.
- Ruth Coppinger told the Dáil that a pregnant woman went to the UK to secure an abortion despite being told in an Irish hospital that she had only a 15% chance of delivery.
- Mary Lou McDonald refused to apologise for saying Northern Ireland’s retiring police chief constable should be succeeded by someone from outside the force.
- A woman was the victim of a carjacking in Kildare this morning after she was threatened at knifepoint after being flagged down by a man at 7am this morning.
- A new survey found that the majority of Irish people would like to see a united Ireland in their lifetime.
- A baby who witnessed his mother covered in blood after she walked into a pane of glass has received €20k in damages.
- Gardaí warned broadband users to beware of a phone scam.
- A search was launched after World War I medals were found in the pocket of a jacket donated to charity.
WORLD
#PARIS: Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85.
#USA: Bernie Sanders announced he is to run for US president in 2020.
##VENEZUELA: The nation’s government said it will stage a concert on the Colombian border the same day Richard Branson has said he will hold one just over the frontier to push for aid to be allowed in.
PARTING SHOT
Ever pick up a box of eggs and think ‘ you know what – I’m gonna incubate one of these bad boys and try and make it hatch’? No? Well, a teenager over in the UK decided that’s what he’d do.
William Atkins, 14, decided to try it out with a duck egg. And after 28 days, he had himself a newly-hatched duckling.
That’ll ruffle a few feathers.
