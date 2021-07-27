#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Weddings to double to 100, vaccines for children and Olympics latest.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 8:52 PM
19 minutes ago 1,189 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5507533

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus-tue-jul-27-2021 Brides-to-be Ali O'Mara and Orla O'Hundhaigh outside Government Buildings today. Source: PA Images

WORLD

tokyo2020japan-tokyo-oly-artistic-gymnastics-womens-qualification US gymnastic superstar Simone Biles. Source: PA Images

#OLYMPICS: US gymnastics superstar Simon Biles said “mental health” concerns led to her withdrawal from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics. Her team ended up with a silver medal behind the Russian team. 

#COLOGNE: An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany has killed at least two people.

#ROME: A trial has opened in Vatican City of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a widespread probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

A new humpback whale has been sighted for the first time in Irish waters.

The whale, nicknamed ‘Orion’, was spotted approximately 60 kilometres north-northwest of Malin Head in Co Donegal.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie