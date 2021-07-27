Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

WORLD

US gymnastic superstar Simone Biles. Source: PA Images

#OLYMPICS: US gymnastics superstar Simon Biles said “mental health” concerns led to her withdrawal from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics. Her team ended up with a silver medal behind the Russian team.

#COLOGNE: An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany has killed at least two people.

#ROME: A trial has opened in Vatican City of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a widespread probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets.

PARTING SHOT

A new individual Humpback #Whale, nicknamed ‘Orion’, has been sighted for the first time in Irish waters, approx 60 kilometres north-northwest of Malin Head, #Donegal 🐳 Sighted on board the #RVCelticExplorer by Dr Justin Judge @IWDGnews 👉 https://t.co/bkEoB42ZeR @RVMarineInst pic.twitter.com/X0U7dE4RI9 — Marine Institute (@MarineInst) July 27, 2021

A new humpback whale has been sighted for the first time in Irish waters.

The whale, nicknamed ‘Orion’, was spotted approximately 60 kilometres north-northwest of Malin Head in Co Donegal.