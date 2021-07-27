Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The number of people allowed to attend weddings will increase from 50 to 100 on 5 August.
- The Cabinet also today approved plans for children aged 12 to 15 to be offered a Covid-19 vaccine with parental consent from next month.
- The Department of Education says it is planning for a “full reopening” of schools in August/September.
- Public health officials confirmed 1,120 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The trial of Daniel Murtagh for the murder of his former girlfriend Nadine Lott heard details of WhatsApp messages between the pair.
- Two test cases involving Mother and Baby Home survivors seeking judicial reviews are set to be heard by the High Court later this year.
- The government has defended the appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.
- The Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach Martin Fraser is to become Ireland’s Ambassador to the UK.
- Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he has not yet seen the plans for the Poolbeg housing site but that homes costing €600,000 could not be considered ‘affordable’.
- Several CBD products in Ireland are being recalled because they contain too much THC.
- An animal welfare charity says it has recorded its first suspected case of bestiality since being founded ten years ago.
- A mural by Joe Caslin was unveiled in Dublin to mark the 50th anniversary of Down Syndrome Ireland.
- A man in his late 40s was rescued by the Coast Guard last night after spending 10 hours in the water off Co Louth.
- Almost all gates to Dublin’s Phoenix Park are to remain open and fully accessible to vehicles following a public consultation.
- Irish swimming sensation Mona McSharry finished eighth in her 100m Breaststroke final at her first Olympic Games.
WORLD
#OLYMPICS: US gymnastics superstar Simon Biles said “mental health” concerns led to her withdrawal from the women’s team final at the Tokyo Olympics. Her team ended up with a silver medal behind the Russian team.
#COLOGNE: An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany has killed at least two people.
#ROME: A trial has opened in Vatican City of 10 defendants, including a once-powerful cardinal, in a case based on a widespread probe into the allegedly criminal management of the Holy See’s portfolio of assets.
PARTING SHOT
A new individual Humpback #Whale, nicknamed ‘Orion’, has been sighted for the first time in Irish waters, approx 60 kilometres north-northwest of Malin Head, #Donegal 🐳 Sighted on board the #RVCelticExplorer by Dr Justin Judge @IWDGnews 👉 https://t.co/bkEoB42ZeR @RVMarineInst pic.twitter.com/X0U7dE4RI9— Marine Institute (@MarineInst) July 27, 2021
A new humpback whale has been sighted for the first time in Irish waters.
The whale, nicknamed ‘Orion’, was spotted approximately 60 kilometres north-northwest of Malin Head in Co Donegal.
