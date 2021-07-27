#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Government Secretary-General announced as Ireland's next UK ambassador

New ambassadors to the US, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the UN were also announced.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 5,443 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5507142
Martin Fraser will become UK Ambassador next year.
Image: Photocall Ireland/GIS
Martin Fraser will become UK Ambassador next year.
Martin Fraser will become UK Ambassador next year.
Image: Photocall Ireland/GIS

THE GOVERNMENT’S SECRETARY-General Martin Fraser has been announced as Ireland’s next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Fraser will take up the role in 2022 after the government announced today that it has asked the current ambassador, Adrian O’Neill, to stay in the post for another year.

Along with Fraser’s appointment, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also announced details of new Heads of Missions in five other “strategically important” embassies.

Geraldine Byrne-Nason will also continue as Ireland’s Ambassador to the United Nations for one further year, after that she will replace Dan Mulhall as the Ambassador to the United States.

She will be replaced as UN ambassador by Fergal Mythen, who is currently Director General of the Ireland, UK and Americas Division in the Department of Foreign Affairs. 

Niall Burgess, who is currently Secretary General in the Department of Foreign Affairs, will take up a new role as Ireland’s Ambassador to France from September.

The current Ambassador to France, Patricia O’Brien, will be appointed Ambassador to Italy, replacing Colm Ó Floinn. 

Deputy-Secretary General Brendan Rogers will also be appointed Irish Ambassador to the Netherlands. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister Coveney also announced plans for four new overseas missions today.

They are new Consulates General in Miami, Toronto and Lyon and a new Embassy in the Senegalese capital Dakar, which will mark Ireland’s first presence in Francophone Africa. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie