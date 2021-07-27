Government Secretary-General announced as Ireland's next UK ambassador

THE GOVERNMENT’S SECRETARY-General Martin Fraser has been announced as Ireland’s next Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Fraser will take up the role in 2022 after the government announced today that it has asked the current ambassador, Adrian O’Neill, to stay in the post for another year.

Along with Fraser’s appointment, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also announced details of new Heads of Missions in five other “strategically important” embassies.

Geraldine Byrne-Nason will also continue as Ireland’s Ambassador to the United Nations for one further year, after that she will replace Dan Mulhall as the Ambassador to the United States.

She will be replaced as UN ambassador by Fergal Mythen, who is currently Director General of the Ireland, UK and Americas Division in the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Niall Burgess, who is currently Secretary General in the Department of Foreign Affairs, will take up a new role as Ireland’s Ambassador to France from September.

The current Ambassador to France, Patricia O’Brien, will be appointed Ambassador to Italy, replacing Colm Ó Floinn.

Deputy-Secretary General Brendan Rogers will also be appointed Irish Ambassador to the Netherlands.

Minister Coveney also announced plans for four new overseas missions today.

They are new Consulates General in Miami, Toronto and Lyon and a new Embassy in the Senegalese capital Dakar, which will mark Ireland’s first presence in Francophone Africa.