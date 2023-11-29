Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Pictured at an anti-fossil fuel event outside Dáil Eireann are a group of Stop Climate Chaos members, dressed as Big Oil CEOs wearing elephant masks. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, a former hostage who was released from captivity by Hamas last month, holds a photo of her husband Oded during a protest calling for the release of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip (AP)

#GAZA Efforts to extend the truce between Israel and Hamas continued on what is the sixth and final day of the temporary ceasefire, but were overshadowed by the killing of two boys by the IDF in the West Bank and the death of an infant hostage.

#EUROPEAN UNION EU member states and the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement on curbing industrial emissions, including those from intensive poultry and pig farms and from ore mines.

Advertisement

#NEW YORK The actor Jonathan Majors, who had emerged as a breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III, appeared in court in New York for a trial where he is accused of injuring his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring.

PARTING SHOT

A rumour has circulated online in recent days claiming that Gardaí have installed watch towers opposite the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the wake of last week’s riots in the capital.

The allegation has popped up across social media, including on X (formerly Twitter) and the messaging app Telegram, alongside images showing a series of metal structures along the east side of O’Connell Street.

The claims initially appeared on Irish social media accounts, but were subsequently re-shared by others in the UK.

It turns out this was not the case, and to find out more you can read our FactCheck by Shane Raymond.