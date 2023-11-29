Advertisement

Wednesday 29 November 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of sheep in Derry.
Coleraine

PSNI appeal for witnesses after 'substantial number of sheep' stolen in Co Derry

A rope securing the gate that leads onto the field was cut and the gate was left wide open, enabling the release of flock.
532
1
19 minutes ago

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after a “substantial number of sheep” were stolen.

PSNI have received a report that sheep were stolen yesterday from land in the Rhee Lane area of Coleraine in Co Derry.

PSNI Chief Inspector McIldowney said the “substantial number of sheep” were last seen on Monday.

He added: “When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the rope securing the gate that leads onto Rhee Lane has been cut and the gate was left wide open, enabling the release of flock.”

McIldowney said this represents a “huge financial loss to the owner” and he appealed to anyone with information, or who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area, to contact police quoting reference 934 of 28/11/23.

“If you spotted any unknown vehicles, such as trailers, please do get in touch,” said McIldowney.

He also reminded the public that information can be provided to the independent charity, which he said it “100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop rural crime”.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
