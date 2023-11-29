PSNI appeal for witnesses after 'substantial number of sheep' stolen in Co Derry

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after a “substantial number of sheep” were stolen.

PSNI have received a report that sheep were stolen yesterday from land in the Rhee Lane area of Coleraine in Co Derry.

PSNI Chief Inspector McIldowney said the “substantial number of sheep” were last seen on Monday.

He added: “When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the rope securing the gate that leads onto Rhee Lane has been cut and the gate was left wide open, enabling the release of flock.”

McIldowney said this represents a “huge financial loss to the owner” and he appealed to anyone with information, or who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area, to contact police quoting reference 934 of 28/11/23.

“If you spotted any unknown vehicles, such as trailers, please do get in touch,” said McIldowney.

He also reminded the public that information can be provided to the independent charity, which he said it “100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop rural crime”.