#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 8:55 PM
11 minutes ago 303 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5579917

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Young artists recording with Concerts Orchestra 09 Trumpet player Margot Troup, aged 11, from Swords, Co. Dublin, is pictured with Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė, Principal Flute and Orchestra Leader Mia Cooper recording a special RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

sindhupalchowk-district-nepal-19th-june-2021-flood-water-gushes-through-houses-that-wreaked-havoc-in-the-melamchi-river-in-sindhupalchowk-district-nepal-on-saturday-june-19-2021-according-to-m Flood water gushes through houses that wreaked havoc in the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

# UK: Queen Elizabeth II instructed not to visit the North for the centenary celebrations due to ill health.

#CANADA: Canadian MPs will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said last night.

#JAPAN: Japan’s Mount Aso has erupted, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Just because we can; here’s a video of dogs having fun to cheer up your Wednesday evening. (Click here if the video doesn’t work)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcL0MeVZIxM&t=217s

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie