Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 2,148 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
- A group of around 50 children from Donegal demonstrated over the Mica scandal outside the gates of Leinster House today.
- The Special Criminal Court was told there is an “absolutely gigantic” amount of disclosure ahead of the trial of former Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith.
- A man died following a three-car crash on the M9.
- The funeral of the celebrated poet and novelist Brendan Kennelly took place today in Ballylongford, Co Kerry.
- Talks continued amid uncertainty over rules for the likes of nightclubs following yesterday’s announcement that there will be a halt on a full lifting of all remaining restrictions.
- New research conducted by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has found that most people in Ireland believe there is a problem with understanding sexual consent.
- A judge gave a man 30 minutes community service as he hit out at mandatory sentencing laws.
WORLD
# UK: Queen Elizabeth II instructed not to visit the North for the centenary celebrations due to ill health.
#CANADA: Canadian MPs will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said last night.
#JAPAN: Japan’s Mount Aso has erupted, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Just because we can; here’s a video of dogs having fun to cheer up your Wednesday evening. (Click here if the video doesn’t work)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcL0MeVZIxM&t=217s
COMMENTS