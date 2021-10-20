Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Trumpet player Margot Troup, aged 11, from Swords, Co. Dublin, is pictured with Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė, Principal Flute and Orchestra Leader Mia Cooper recording a special RTÉ Concert Orchestra. Source: Andres Poveda

WORLD

Flood water gushes through houses that wreaked havoc in the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

# UK: Queen Elizabeth II instructed not to visit the North for the centenary celebrations due to ill health.

#CANADA: Canadian MPs will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said last night.

#JAPAN: Japan’s Mount Aso has erupted, spewing a giant column of ash thousands of metres into the sky as hikers rushed away from the popular tourist spot.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Just because we can; here’s a video of dogs having fun to cheer up your Wednesday evening. (Click here if the video doesn’t work)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcL0MeVZIxM&t=217s