IRELAND

Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi at the US Ambassador to Ireland's residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin, as she becomes the inaugural recipient of the Fulbright Ireland Public Service Award. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

On the eve of Passover, to be celebrated at sundown Monday, a traditional Passover Seder table is set at Jerusalem's Denya Square in solidarity with the hostages and their families. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MASS GRAVE Palestinian rescue workers and paramedics discovered a mass grave at the site of the Nasser hospital in Gaza as Israeli strikes killed 18 people in Rafah overnight and West Bank violence continued to boil over.

#MIDDLE EAST Iran and Israel appeared to step back from the brink of broader conflict as lawmakers in the United States approved new Israeli military aid yesterday despite growing criticism of its ally’s war on Gaza.

ON 22 MARCH 2024, in Vienna, a significant resolution was passed during the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND). This resolution marked the first acknowledgment, by the CND, of ‘Harm Reduction’ as a crucial component of successful public health strategies.

It urges countries to create and put into action Harm Reduction strategies to reduce the negative health and social impacts stemming from the non-medical use of illegal drugs.

Harm Reduction principles fundamentally revolve around neither promoting nor denouncing drug use but rather focusing on addressing the associated risks. It entails supporting individuals to mitigate harm; responding to their specific needs; and recognising and supporting people to reach their potential.

