The 9 at 9: Saturday

World Cup climate failure

1. In our Morning Lead this morning, Lauren Boland, takes a look at the failure of the World Cup in Qatar to live up to promises of a carbon neutral event.

Together with FIFA, the hosts pledged a commitment to “reducing and offsetting all carbon emissions” related to the tournament.

However, experts have raised numerous concerns linked to Qatar’s significant fossil fuel industry, the scale of emissions that will be produced, and the disputed effectiveness of ‘offsetting’ emissions.

Ambulance toll tags

2. Ambulance chiefs have said they will not be issuing paramedics with electronic toll tags despite multiple incidents of ambulances driving through barriers and damage being done to the vehicles.

Bomb attack

3. PSNI anti-terror investigators have arrested three men in relation to a bomb attack on two police officers.

COP 27 Talks

4. UN Climate talks have been extended by a day in an effort to break a deadlock as nations tussle over funding for developing countries battered by weather disasters and ambition on curbing global warming.

Fatal road collision

5. A man has died and four people have been hospitalised after a stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Cork robberies

6. A man has been arrested in relation to a number of robberies that have taken place in the Cork City area in the past seven days.

Trump investigation

7. The US Justice Department has named a former war crimes investigator as a special counsel to oversee criminal probes into Donald Trump.

Ticketmaster trouble

8. Taylor Swift has lashed out at Ticketmaster over the botched sale of her upcoming US tour, saying it was “excruciating” to learn that thousands of her fans had struggled to buy tickets.

Elizabeth Holmes

9. A US Federal judge has sentenced disgraced Theranos chief executive Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed start-up that promised to revolutionise blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley’s culture of audacious self-promotion.

