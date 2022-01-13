#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 13 January 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 9:02 PM
People gathering at a vigil in Galway to pay their respects for Tullamore murder victim Ashling Murphy.
Image: Declan Colohan Photography
Image: Declan Colohan Photography

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People gathering at a vigil in Galway to pay their respects for Tullamore murder victim Ashling Murphy. Source: Declan Colohan Photography

International

cologne-germany-13th-jan-2022-passers-by-cast-shadows-on-the-pavement-near-the-eigelstein-torburg-in-the-morning-mostly-gray-and-cloudy-in-the-afternoon-sunny-in-some-areas-according-to-meteoro Passers-by cast shadows on the pavement near the Eigelstein Torburg, Cologne, Germany. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#BRITAIN British royal Prince Andrew, who is facing a US civil case for sexual assault, has given up his honorary military and charitable roles, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. 

#AMERICA US President Joe Biden’s push to get major voting rights laws through Congress appeared on the brink of defeat after a last-hour bid to get unity in his own Democratic party failed.

#SCOTLAND Downing Street has been forced to deny that Jacob Rees-Mogg has weakened the union after a bizarre row in which he accused the Scottish Conservative leader of being a “lightweight” in the party.

#FRANCE A suspect who was arrested and questioned in connection with a triple murder in a French alpine village has been released without charge.

#ITALY A memorial service has been held to commemorate the sinking of the Costa Concordia liner. 

PARTING SHOT

The Journal’s latest episode of our The Explainer podcast takes a look inside the unrest in Kazakhstan.

Our team takes a closer look at the reasons for the unrest and the potential impact for the region and the world in general.

To get the full story, we spoke to Donnacha Ó Beacháin, Professor of Politics at DCU. He not only knows a huge amount about the country, he also has lived there. So he is perfectly placed to explain the story of Kazakhstan and the recent unrest in this episode.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

