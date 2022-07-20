The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CLIMATE Europe is currently experiencing record breaking temperatures – we talk to experts to determine why that is happening.
2. #EUROPEAN GAS The European Commission has urged EU countries to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 percent over the coming months to secure winter stocks and defeat Russian “blackmail”.
3. #PRIME SPOT Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to face off in a vote to become the UK’s next Prime Minister after a fractious campaign of voting among Tory MPs.
4. #RIP Tributes have been paid to Vicky Conway, a policing expert and associate professor at the school of law in DCU.
5. #OH HOLY WAS RIGHT A complaint about the playing of Christmas hymn O Holy Night on RTÉ Radio One has been rejected by Ireland’s broadcasting watchdog.
