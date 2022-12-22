Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

PA The burial service for Private Sean Rooney at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal. PA

INTERNATIONAL

Xinhua News Agency / PA Images People ride camels at sunset at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt. Xinhua News Agency / PA Images / PA Images

#LEBANON Lebanese investigators have identified suspects in the attack on the Irish UN Peacekeeping vehicles in which Private Seán Rooney was shot and killed, AFP news agency report.

#BRITAIN Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have held a meeting where they agreed to work together to find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#ENGLAND A British woman accused of murdering her two young sons has appeared in a London court in connection with their deaths.

#UKRAINE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia has shown no real interest in ending the war in Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin voiced hope for a speedy resolution.

#SCOTLAND The British Government has said it may block Scotland’s controversial new gender recognition laws.

PARTING SHOT

TODAY IN OUR Voices column, Aoife Martin reflects on Casablanca, which turns 80 years old in 2022.

She writes that the film is a combination of many things, things that happened by chance or by design, the combination of which never fails to enthral her.

She implores readers to catch it on television over Christmas, or see it in the cinema, where it’s currently screening to mark its anniversary.

