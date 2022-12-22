Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 22 December 2022 Dublin: 2°C
# the evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
906
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

private-sean-rooney-death PA The burial service for Private Sean Rooney at All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Co Donegal. PA

  • Private Seán Rooney has been laid to rest in Donegal, while hundreds gathered to pay tribute to him in the church in Dundalk where he was baptised as a child.
  • Three men in their 20s have been arrested following an incident of assault and violent disorder that happened after a large crowd gathered in a Co Limerick town last night. 
  • Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has received a written apology from University College Dublin for how it dealt with bullying and sexual harassment at the hands of a colleague. 
  • The sale of self-feeding pillows has been banned by the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission, which has ruled the product poses a “risk of death or serious harm” to infants.
  • The brother of a woman murdered in Co Armagh has urged those responsible to confess.
  • The High Court has reserved judgement on an application made by retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov for orders requiring Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to hold a round of meetings and consultations with experts in housing over the coming weeks.
  • Our fact check team took a look at the claims around the recent cold snap and global warming.   
  • A man in his 50s has died in a car crash in Roscommon. The collision occurred at approximately 8.40am in the townland of Harristown, outside Castlerea on the N60 road.

INTERNATIONAL

egypt-giza-pyramids-tourism Xinhua News Agency / PA Images People ride camels at sunset at the Giza Pyramids scenic spot in Giza, Egypt. Xinhua News Agency / PA Images / PA Images

#LEBANON Lebanese investigators have identified suspects in the attack on the Irish UN Peacekeeping vehicles in which Private Seán Rooney was shot and killed, AFP news agency report.

#BRITAIN Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen have held a meeting where they agreed to work together to find a solution to the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

#ENGLAND A British woman accused of murdering her two young sons has appeared in a London court in connection with their deaths.

#UKRAINE US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia has shown no real interest in ending the war in Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin voiced hope for a speedy resolution.

#SCOTLAND The British Government has said it may block Scotland’s controversial new gender recognition laws.

PARTING SHOT

TODAY IN OUR Voices column, Aoife Martin reflects on Casablanca, which turns 80 years old in 2022.

She writes that the film is a combination of many things, things that happened by chance or by design, the combination of which never fails to enthral her.

She implores readers to catch it on television over Christmas, or see it in the cinema, where it’s currently screening to mark its anniversary.

We asked the question today: Have you seen Casablanca? And for all you silver screen officiandos here are the result.  

Screenshot 2022-12-22 21.01.50

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS