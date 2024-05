NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Swans in the Dublin sunshine today. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Rescue teams are seen near the site of the incident of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in north-western Iran.

#ISRAEL: The International Criminal Court has sought arrests warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on war crimes charges.

#SLOVAKIA: Iranian president Ebrahaim Raisi was declared dead after rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region, sparking mourning in the Islamic republic.

#THE OTHER SIDE: Adam Daly – a former The Journal reporter now based in New York – stopped by the re-opened Portal installation to see what the feelings were.

PARTING SHOT

With the European elections just around the corner, The Journal’s politics podcast, The Candidate, returns for a new season as part of the EU 2024 Explained series to examine each of Ireland’s constituencies in the European parliament.

Presented by Political Editor Christina Finn, our first episode heads to Ireland South, and we’re joined by an expert panel to look at the main issues in the area and gauge who the serious candidates are.

It features Damien Tiernan, presenter of Déise Today on WLR FM and former RTÉ south-east correspondent; Theresa Reidy, political scientist and lecturer at University College Cork; Muiris O’Cearbhaill, reporter with The Journal currently focusing on the EU and Rónán Duffy, Assistant News Editor with The Journal.

You can listen here.