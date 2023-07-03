Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#RUSSIA An international investigation office, seen as a “truly historic” first step towards a possible trial of Russia’s leadership, was opened in The Hague with the aim of probing a crime of aggression against Ukraine.
#MIGRANT DROWNINGS Turkey accused Greece of “pushing back” three overloaded dinghies carrying 95 migrant people from its shores.
#HONG KONG Police have offered bounties for information leading to the capture of eight prominent democracy activists based abroad and wanted for national security crimes.
#PALESTINE A large-scale military raid by Israel including drone strikes and hundreds of troops in the northern occupied West Bank resulted in the killing of eight Palestinians in what the army labelled an “extensive counterterrorism effort.”
The first supermoon of 2023 will be visible later tonight, and again tomorrow night in case this evening doesn’t suit.
The first of four such lunar events this year, the July Supermoon is also known as the Buck moon because this is the month when male deer grow antlers.
According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time as a full moon which makes the moon appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal.
Astronomy Ireland urged the public to send photographs of the supermoon rising at approximately 10:45pm tonight, or tomorrow night at 11:20pm.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site