Here's what happened today: Monday

Marc O'Sullivan Photographed at the launch of Traveller Pride Week at The Complex in Smithfield, Dublin, was actor Michael Collins. The theme for this year’s Traveller Pride Week is ‘A celebration of Traveller changemakers in Irish history’. Marc O'Sullivan

#RUSSIA An international investigation office, seen as a “truly historic” first step towards a possible trial of Russia’s leadership, was opened in The Hague with the aim of probing a crime of aggression against Ukraine.

#MIGRANT DROWNINGS Turkey accused Greece of “pushing back” three overloaded dinghies carrying 95 migrant people from its shores.

#HONG KONG Police have offered bounties for information leading to the capture of eight prominent democracy activists based abroad and wanted for national security crimes.

#PALESTINE A large-scale military raid by Israel including drone strikes and hundreds of troops in the northern occupied West Bank resulted in the killing of eight Palestinians in what the army labelled an “extensive counterterrorism effort.”

The first supermoon of 2023 will be visible later tonight, and again tomorrow night in case this evening doesn’t suit.

The first of four such lunar events this year, the July Supermoon is also known as the Buck moon because this is the month when male deer grow antlers.

Alamy Stock Photo A supermoon rises over Poolbeg Lighthouse in May 2020. Alamy Stock Photo

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth at the same time as a full moon which makes the moon appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal.

Astronomy Ireland urged the public to send photographs of the supermoon rising at approximately 10:45pm tonight, or tomorrow night at 11:20pm.