Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#RUPERT MURDOCH is to step down as the chair of Fox and News Corp, with his son Lachlan Murdoch set to succeed him.
#SYRIA’S ASSAD is visiting China on his first official trip to the country in years in order to seek funds.
#UK CLIMATE U-TURN: The UK Prime Minister announced a reversal on several climate pledges but has attracted criticism on all sides.
Tom Clonan: There is a real danger now of serious injuries or fatalities at a far-right protest
”Yesterday, that engine of Irish democracy was temporarily interrupted. Internally, the work of parliament did not stop – but the ability of citizens to access their public representatives was disrupted.
“I was in Leinster House yesterday from 1pm until 9pm. I witnessed at first hand the protests on Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and on Merrion Street. The crowd of about 200 was concentrated initially at the Kildare Street entrance. They were loud, aggressive and provocative. One of my colleagues was subjected to racist slurs as they arrived to work.
“This is not a new phenomenon,” writes Tom Clonan.
