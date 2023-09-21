Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Garda Commissioner has presented two options to a garda union to try to resolve a months-long dispute over roster reform.

has presented two options to a garda union to try to resolve a months-long dispute over roster reform. The Health Minister said he is “very concerned” that other people working at Temple Street Hospital knew about non-medical devices being used but did not flag the issue.

knew about non-medical devices being used but did not flag the issue. A look at who exactly participated in the protests outside of the Dáil yesterday that saw politicians and workers verbally abused, jostled, and intimidated.

yesterday that saw politicians and workers verbally abused, jostled, and intimidated. Today Eamon Butterly, the former manager of the Stardust nightclub, gave evidence at an inquest.

the former manager of the Stardust nightclub, gave evidence at an inquest. The Housing Minister has condemned an attack on a woman in a homeless hostel by a member of staff in Dublin city.

in a homeless hostel by a member of staff in Dublin city. Ireland boss Andy Farrell has made one change to his starting XV for Saturday’s massive World Cup clash with South Africa in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, RTÉ] as Jamison Gibson-Park returns at scrum-half.

Ministers have announced approval “in principle” of €9 million in funding for conservation works on the Iveagh Markets in Dublin 8.

INTERNATIONAL

#RUPERT MURDOCH is to step down as the chair of Fox and News Corp, with his son Lachlan Murdoch set to succeed him.

#SYRIA’S ASSAD is visiting China on his first official trip to the country in years in order to seek funds.

#UK CLIMATE U-TURN: The UK Prime Minister announced a reversal on several climate pledges but has attracted criticism on all sides.

Tom Clonan: There is a real danger now of serious injuries or fatalities at a far-right protest

Gardaí made thirteen arrests at the protests yesterday.

”Yesterday, that engine of Irish democracy was temporarily interrupted. Internally, the work of parliament did not stop – but the ability of citizens to access their public representatives was disrupted.

“I was in Leinster House yesterday from 1pm until 9pm. I witnessed at first hand the protests on Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and on Merrion Street. The crowd of about 200 was concentrated initially at the Kildare Street entrance. They were loud, aggressive and provocative. One of my colleagues was subjected to racist slurs as they arrived to work.

“This is not a new phenomenon,” writes Tom Clonan.