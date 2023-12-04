Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nicky Ryan. Parnell Square East. Nicky Ryan.

The mother of a five-year-old girl who was critically injured in last month’s stabbing incident in Dublin’s Parnell Square has said her daughter “has shown incredible strength and still here with us”.

The State has run out of accommodation for asylum seekers, and will start handing out tents and sleeping bags to new arrivals.

A man is in a serious condition after sustaining head injuries in an incident on a Dublin city quay last night.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal over the disappearance and murder of Sandra Collins.

The Minister of Integration said Ireland’s International Protection System is “not working” and was “built for a different era”.

Two men have been remanded in custody after the Gardaí seized a small plane and over €8 million worth of heroin last week.

INTERNATIONAL

#COP28: The UAE’S COP28 president has defended himself after being criticised for comments he made suggesting there is no science to show that phasing out fossil fuels would achieve the world’s climate goals.

#ESPIONAGE: A former US ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been charged with spying for Cuba for 40 years, the Justice Department has announced.

#GAZA: Israel’s army has sent dozens of tanks into southern Gaza as part of expanded, “aggressive” action against Hamas and its allies in the besieged territory, despite global concern over mounting civilian deaths.

PARTING SHOT

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially since the Doorman from Brown Thomas, Sean Boland, surprised shoppers with a Bubléesque performance today.

Amazing Scenes On Grafton Street As Department Store Doorman (#SeanBoland) Steps Out To Perform...



Video credit: Dublin City Today on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/DnH3BINAIe — Photos of Dublin (@PhotosOfDublin) December 4, 2023

Boland’s rendition of the Christmas classic got plenty of attention in Dublin city centre from onlookers.