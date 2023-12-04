Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#COP28: The UAE’S COP28 president has defended himself after being criticised for comments he made suggesting there is no science to show that phasing out fossil fuels would achieve the world’s climate goals.
#ESPIONAGE: A former US ambassador to Bolivia and member of the National Security Council has been charged with spying for Cuba for 40 years, the Justice Department has announced.
#GAZA: Israel’s army has sent dozens of tanks into southern Gaza as part of expanded, “aggressive” action against Hamas and its allies in the besieged territory, despite global concern over mounting civilian deaths.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially since the Doorman from Brown Thomas, Sean Boland, surprised shoppers with a Bubléesque performance today.
Amazing Scenes On Grafton Street As Department Store Doorman (#SeanBoland) Steps Out To Perform...— Photos of Dublin (@PhotosOfDublin) December 4, 2023
Video credit: Dublin City Today on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/DnH3BINAIe
Boland’s rendition of the Christmas classic got plenty of attention in Dublin city centre from onlookers.
