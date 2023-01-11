Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has insisted Sinn Féin were not excluded from a meeting with him in Belfast. It came after the party said its leader Mary Lou McDonald was told she could not attend the meeting. She called the turn of events “bizarre”.

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said that gatherings outside of a migrant shelter in Ballymun were "intimidation" rather than a protest.

INTERNATIONAL

#UKRAINE: The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance today as Ukraine said its forces were holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in one of the fiercest and bloodiest recent ground battles of the nearly 11-month war.

#US FLIGHTS: Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed in the United States today following an hours-long nationwide grounding of departures due to an outage of a key computer system used by pilots.

#PARIS: An attacker stabbed six people at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris this morning before being shot and apprehended by police, authorities said.

#WESTMINSTER: British MP Andrew Bridgen has been stripped of the Tory whip after appearing to compare Covid-19 vaccines with the Holocaust.

PARTING SHOT

The Hunterian museum at the Royal College of Surgeons of England has decided to stop displaying the skeleton of a 7 foot 7 Irishman when the museum reopens next month.

Charles Byrne was born in Derry in 1761 with an undiagnosed benign tumour of his pituitary gland, an adenoma, which caused acromegaly and gigantism.

Byrne grew to be over seven and a half feet, or 2.31 metres, tall and made a living exhibiting himself as the ‘Irish Giant’ at shows in Britain.