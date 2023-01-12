EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESIGNATION: Fine Gael TD Damien English resigned his position as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment following revelations reported by The Ditch about a planning application made by English in 2008.

2. #ASHLING MURPHY: The partner of Ashling Murphy, Ryan Casey, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her on the anniversary of her death.

3. #WIND WARNING: Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning which will be valid until 2pm tomorrow for the entire country, while Donegal has been given a Status Orange.

4. #STORMONT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Northern Ireland today to meet with political leaders as part of efforts to restore power sharing at Stormont.

5. #CLIMATE CRISIS: The past eight years were the hottest eight on record globally according to six leading international temperature datasets, UN scientists have confirmed.