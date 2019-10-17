This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s the news you need to know as you start your day today.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 7:50 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUP: The DUP has threatened to scupper Brexit talks, by making clear this morning that the current plan on customs and consent do not have the party’s support. 

2. #LATE: Almost half of services operated by bus firm Go-Ahead have so far failed to meet punctuality targets set out in the company’s contract with the National Transport Authority. 

3. #SYRIA: US Vice-President Mike Pence will travel to Turkey today as the country’s widely-condemned offensive against Kurdish forces continues. 

4. #HEALTHY: New research has shown that restaurants that display nutritional information on their menus serve food that has less fat and salt in it than their counterparts who do not provide the information. 

5. #BEST OF FRIENDS: In an unprecedented move, former US president Barack Obama has urged Canadians to re-elect prime minister Justin Trudeau. 

6. #INVESTIGATION: One of the world’s most notorious child abuse sites was shut down following a global investigation. Ireland is one of the countries where arrests have been made. 

7. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: The government has paid hotels and guesthouses over €460,000 per week to house asylum seekers.

8. #COURSING: The suspension of hare coursing licences has been lifted in areas free of a disease which is fatal to hares and rabbits. 

9. #ARRESTS: A number of Extinction Rebellion activists have been arrested in London. One video shows commuters physically dragging protesters from the roof of the train. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

