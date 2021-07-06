#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 5:01 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ruth Black
Image: Shutterstock/Ruth Black

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL People who are fully vaccinated should receive an EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate in the next two weeks. The certs will facilitate travel between EU countries and mostly remove the need to quarantine.

2. #VACCINES Keeping with vaccinations, registration for 30 to 34-year-olds has been brought forward to tomorrow. It’s a few days earlier than 9 July, when it was originally due to open to the age group.

3. #INSURANCE A report on insurance reform going to Cabinet indicates that the average payout has decreased by around 50% – and in some cases, the reduction has been as high as 74%.

4. #PARIS Authorities in Paris have been accused of failing to protect locals’ health after the Notre Dame fire. The blaze, which was two years ago, led to lead pollution in the area, a legal complaint says.

5. #JOBS Deutsche Bank intends to cut or relocate hundreds of jobs from its office in Dublin. Currently, the bank employs 600 people in the capital, but the move would relocate 250 roles and reducing its contractor force of 200.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

