#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Insurance report going to Cabinet today notes average pay out has decreased by approximately 50%

A progress report on how government is tackling rising insurance costs will go to Cabinet today.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 6:15 AM
33 minutes ago 1,001 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5486486
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

A PROGRESS REPORT on insurance reform will be brought to Cabinet today by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar which notes that preliminary data from the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) indicates that the average award paid out has decreased by around 50%.

The implementation report of the Action Plan for Insurance Reform seeks to make Ireland’s insurance sector more competitive and consumer-friendly.

The six-month progress report, which will be published later today, will show that in the period since the guidelines were introduced, some 540 cases have been adjudicated by PIAB and there has been an average reduction of in excess of 50% in the awards being issued. In some instances, the reduction has been as high as 74%.  

Cabinet will also be told that in the coming months the Government will implement a programme of legislative reform to strengthen Personal Injuries Assessment Board and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The National Claims Information Database will also look to publish more frequent data and develop measures in relation to fraud and occupier’s liability.

Varadkar has said that given the reduction in awards given, he expects to see that reflected in the courts and in lower premiums.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Tánaiste has also said the Criminal Justice (Perjury and Related Offences) Bill has been enacted, and will commence in a few weeks time, helping to crack down on insurance fraud and exaggerated claims. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie