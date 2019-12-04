This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 7:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock/YuliaKotina
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LISA SMITH: Gardaí must either charge or release Lisa Smith today after questioning her for the last 72 hours. 

2. #LUAS: A number of complaints about Luas security have been lodged with Transport Infrastructure Ireland. The complaints come as questions were raised about tactics used by Luas security following video footage posted on social media in recent months. 

3. #EOGHAN MURPHY: Housing minister Eoghan Murphy survived a motion of no confidence in the Dáil last night, averting the threat of a snap election. 

4. #DIRECT PROVISION: A company set to run a Direct Provision centre at a former hotel in Oughterard, Co Galway in September feared an arson attack at the premises after two men allegedly “dazed” security officers with flashlights after entering the property’s grounds. 

5. #CSO: Almost nine out of 10 sexual offences reported to Gardaí have still not been solved, a situation that has been described as “worrying”. 

6. #PSNI: Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information on the first anniversary of the murder of a man shot in Belfast. The PSNI believe that the INLA could be involved. 

7. #CHANGES: The Archbishop of Dublin has announced “significant” new plans to move the focus of sacramental preparations away from schools to a family-centred model. 

8. #ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin after he purchased an iPhone worth over €1,000 with counterfeit notes. 

