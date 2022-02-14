The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. #BLEACH Our lead story this morning is from reporter Gareth MacNamee examination of scam “miracle cures” containing bleach which are being promoted on social media by Covid deniers and some influencers and, in some cases, may cause serious harm.

Advertisement

2. #NOT TONIGHT The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has said the complaints mechanism for a refusal to enter a licensed premises urgently needs to be brought into line with other discrimination complaints.

3. #CHILDREN A lack of step-down placements, mental health concerns, unaccompanied minors and parental neglect mark the latest volume of reports published by the Child Law Project today. These are cases where the State sought orders to take children into or keep them in care.

4. #NEW JOBS A utility contracting company, Gaeltec, is to create 150 new jobs as a result of securing significant contracts in the utilities sector.

5. #TOM NILAND Gardaí in Sligo have said they have secured “significant evidence” in the Tom Niland assault investigation. Tom (72) was attacked at his home by three armed raiders on 18 January. He remains in a critical condition and on life support.

6. #DEFIBRILLATORS Community first responders have called on the Government to introduce minimum sentencing to those who vandalise or destroy publicly available defibrillators.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

7. #PENSIONER ATTACK Gardaí have called for help to find a suspect in an aggravated burglary in Cork in which an elderly brother and sister were robbed at knifepoint.

8. #UKRAINE German Chancellor Olaf Sholz travels to Ukraine today to attempt to broker a peace deal.