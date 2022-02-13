Calls for minimum sentencing after damage done to public access defibrillator in Bray, Wicklow

COMMUNITY FIRST RESPONDERS have called on the Government to introduce minimum sentencing to those who vandalise or destroy publicly available defibrillators.

The call comes after the defibrillator cabinet at Bray Bowling Alley was attacked and badly damaged. This public access defibrillator (PADs) was purchased, erected, and is managed and maintained by Bray Community First Responders (CFRs).

Advertisement

Bray CFRs erected their first Public Access Defibrillator in 2014. They now manage and maintain 18 PADs around Bray. Bray CFR Coordinator, Mark Windsor said: “In the last two years alone, two of our defibrillators were stolen and never recovered and one cabinet was completely destroyed. This AED at Bray Bowl has been used four times since we erected it.

“We hope to have the cabinet repaired shortly but the AED is currently available from the reception of Bray Bowl if required in an emergency. This vandalism is soul destroying and you would wonder why you would bother but, the community and local business are so supportive, and I wish to thank them on behalf of all Bray CFRs.”

CFR Ireland has called for cross party support for the Life Saving Equipment Bill 2017 which would impose a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment or a €50,000 fine or both for those convicted of interfering with a defibrillator or life buoys.

Senator Patrick Casey, a supporter of the Life Saving Equipment Bill said: “I appreciate that we currently have legislation that covers damage to and theft of property, but lifesaving equipment is different. Theft or damage to life saving equipment or their storage equipment could remove the chance for life for a patient in an emergency”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

John Fitzgerald, Chair CFR Ireland said “these lifesaving pieces of equipment must be protected. Education is the key, however when education is ignored the culprits should suffer the full force of the law.”