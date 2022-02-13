#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 13 February 2022
Advertisement

Calls for minimum sentencing after damage done to public access defibrillator in Bray, Wicklow

The defibrillator was used four times since it was erected in 2014.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 7:00 PM
8 minutes ago 671 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5682311
The damaged defibrillator.
The damaged defibrillator.
The damaged defibrillator.

COMMUNITY FIRST RESPONDERS have called on the Government to introduce minimum sentencing to those who vandalise or destroy publicly available defibrillators. 

The call comes after the defibrillator cabinet at Bray Bowling Alley was attacked and badly damaged. This public access defibrillator (PADs) was purchased, erected, and is managed and maintained by Bray Community First Responders (CFRs).

Bray CFRs erected their first Public Access Defibrillator in 2014. They now manage and maintain 18 PADs around Bray. Bray CFR Coordinator, Mark Windsor said: “In the last two years alone, two of our defibrillators were stolen and never recovered and one cabinet was completely destroyed. This AED at Bray Bowl has been used four times since we erected it.

“We hope to have the cabinet repaired shortly but the AED is currently available from the reception of Bray Bowl if required in an emergency. This vandalism is soul destroying and you would wonder why you would bother but, the community and local business are so supportive, and I wish to thank them on behalf of all Bray CFRs.”

CFR Ireland has called for cross party support for the Life Saving Equipment Bill 2017 which would impose a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment or a €50,000 fine or both for those convicted of interfering with a defibrillator or life buoys.

Senator Patrick Casey, a supporter of the Life Saving Equipment Bill said: “I appreciate that we currently have legislation that covers damage to and theft of property, but lifesaving equipment is different. Theft or damage to life saving equipment or their storage equipment could remove the chance for life for a patient in an emergency”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

John Fitzgerald, Chair CFR Ireland said “these lifesaving pieces of equipment must be protected. Education is the key, however when education is ignored the culprits should suffer the full force of the law.”

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie