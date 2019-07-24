'To insanity and beyond': How the British papers are covering Boris

BORIS JOHNSON WAS yesterday elected leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, following a vote by about 160,000 party members.

He was elected by 92,153 votes to 46,656, securing support from 66.4% of the party members who voted.

Some 87.4% of the eligible 159,320 members cast a vote in the leadership contest.

Despite accusations of spreading misinformation and seemingly not being up to speed on trade regulations, pro-Brexit Boris Johnson was always the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May, seeing off competition from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

May is expected to answer her final prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons today before officially handing in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

Johnson is not likely to enjoy any type of honeymoon period, given the looming Brexit deadline of 31 October – a target he has promised to meet.

From ‘To insanity and beyond’ to ‘It’s really not funny anymore’, here is how British newspapers are covering the story:

The Sun and Scottish Sun perfectly by accident sum up the chaos and conflict of these times pic.twitter.com/GQonIp3Ykn — Ciaran Jenkins (@C4Ciaran) July 23, 2019 Source: Ciaran Jenkins /Twitter

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 24 July 2019: An ambition is fulfilled. But what next for Britain? pic.twitter.com/OPrzN143d7 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 23, 2019 Source: The Guardian /Twitter