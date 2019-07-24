This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 July, 2019
'To insanity and beyond': How the British papers are covering Boris

Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit by 31 October.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 7:07 AM
1 hour ago 12,072 Views 12 Comments
BORIS JOHNSON WAS yesterday elected leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, following a vote by about 160,000 party members.

He was elected by 92,153 votes to 46,656, securing support from 66.4% of the party members who voted.

Some 87.4% of the eligible 159,320 members cast a vote in the leadership contest.

Despite accusations of spreading misinformation and seemingly not being up to speed on trade regulations, pro-Brexit Boris Johnson was always the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May, seeing off competition from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

May is expected to answer her final prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons today before officially handing in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

Johnson is not likely to enjoy any type of honeymoon period, given the looming Brexit deadline of 31 October – a target he has promised to meet. 

From ‘To insanity and beyond’ to ‘It’s really not funny anymore’, here is how British newspapers are covering the story: 

