TALK TO… YOU?

With Joe Duffy set to retire later this month after more than two decades hosting Liveline, RTÉ is officially on the lookout for new voices – and possibly the next presenter to take over one of the most listened-to radio shows in the country.

The broadcaster has put out a call for expressions of interest in on-air presenting roles across RTÉ News & Current Affairs and RTÉ Radio 1.

The move follows a recommendation from the Government’s expert advisory committee and aligns with RTÉ’s New Direction strategy.

Included in the talent call is mention of a vacancy for Liveline, the famously fiery weekday phone-in show hosted by Joe Duffy.

Advertisement

Duffy, who’s been manning the Liveline hot seat since 1999, recently announced he’ll retire at the end of June after nearly four decades with RTÉ.

Rampant speculation on his replacement has followed, with RTÉ veterans Katie Hannon, Miriam O’Callaghan and even former Montrose stalwart Ryan Tubridy all considered possible Liveline successors.

As part of its New Direction strategy, RTÉ says it’s committed to “refreshing and evolving” its programming.

The broadcaster said that it is seeking talent across a range of genres, including news, current affairs, sport, entertainment, music and the arts.

A longlist of potential presenters will then be created from the applicants, which will be used to fill upcoming vacancies.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of taking the mic at Montrose, now’s your chance.

Those interested are asked to submit a cover letter, CV and showreel here by 4 July.