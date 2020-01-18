This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How many people don't want any of the party leaders to become next Taoiseach?: It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of active insurance claims harvesting websites operating in Ireland

By Adam Daly Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 7:00 PM
56 minutes ago 4,206 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968921

pjimage (1) Source: PA Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

30,000: The number of people who are set to turn 65 over the next 12 months and will be forced to claim unemployment benefit for two years as a result of changes to the pension age. 

€100,000: The value of the contract issued by An Garda Síochána for “media skills training”.

29: The percentage of Irish people who do not want any of the current main political party leaders as the next Taoiseach, according to a new opinion poll. 

€412,021: The amount of money raised by Christmas FM for Barretstown, the festive radio station’s chosen charity for 2019.

270: The number of times a taxi driver scammed passengers over a six-month period by secretly using a remote control to add €9 to fares. 

4: The number of Oscar nominations Saoirse Ronan has now received, picking up her latest for the Academy Award for Leading Actress for her role in the adaption of Little Women.

Related Read

04.01.20 What's the average price of a house in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

5.5: The percentage of housing stock across the country that is within standard Housing Assistance Payment limits, according to a new study by the Simon Communities of Ireland.

11: The number of active insurance claims harvesting websites operating in Ireland, s a fall from 60 such websites in 2016. 

136: The number of gardaí who have had their transfers to the National Roads Policing Bureau delayed by the Garda Commissioner due to a lack of resources. 

132: The number of cases of mumps reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last week, prompting the HSE to issue a fresh warning as students begin returning to schools and colleges. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie