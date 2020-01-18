How many people don't want any of the party leaders to become next Taoiseach?: It's the week in numbers

Source: PA Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

30,000: The number of people who are set to turn 65 over the next 12 months and will be forced to claim unemployment benefit for two years as a result of changes to the pension age.

€100,000: The value of the contract issued by An Garda Síochána for “media skills training”.

29: The percentage of Irish people who do not want any of the current main political party leaders as the next Taoiseach, according to a new opinion poll.

€412,021: The amount of money raised by Christmas FM for Barretstown, the festive radio station’s chosen charity for 2019.

270: The number of times a taxi driver scammed passengers over a six-month period by secretly using a remote control to add €9 to fares.

4: The number of Oscar nominations Saoirse Ronan has now received, picking up her latest for the Academy Award for Leading Actress for her role in the adaption of Little Women.

5.5: The percentage of housing stock across the country that is within standard Housing Assistance Payment limits, according to a new study by the Simon Communities of Ireland.

11: The number of active insurance claims harvesting websites operating in Ireland, s a fall from 60 such websites in 2016.

136: The number of gardaí who have had their transfers to the National Roads Policing Bureau delayed by the Garda Commissioner due to a lack of resources.

132: The number of cases of mumps reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last week, prompting the HSE to issue a fresh warning as students begin returning to schools and colleges.