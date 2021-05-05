Singer and model Nick Kamen, known for iconic Levi's ad, dies aged 59

BRITISH MODEL AND singer Nick Kamen has died, aged 59, following a long illness.

Kamen was best known for his role in the iconic 1985 Levi’s ad, shot in a launderette, as well as his hit song Each Time You Break My Heart, co-written by Madonna and released the following year.

The Essex-born singer and model became a musical protégé of Madonna following the infamous Levi’s advertisement.

He had a number of chart-toppers in Europe over the late 80s and early 90s, including Tell Me and I Promised Myself.

Among those paying tribute to him today was Boy George, who described Kamen as the “most beautiful and sweetest man”.

Source: Instagram

John Taylor of Duran Duran also expressed his sadness on hearing of Kamen’s passing:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

"So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick"- JT pic.twitter.com/VZGzS3Rq2t — Duran Duran (@duranduran) May 5, 2021

Writer Jennifer Nadel, who was a friend of Kamen’s, said in her tribute to him today that he was “the most gentle, loving, beautiful and mischievous soul”.

“Blessed to have known and loved him,” she said.