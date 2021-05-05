#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 5 May 2021
Singer and model Nick Kamen, known for iconic Levi's ad, dies aged 59

Kamen became a musical protégé of Madonna’s following the infamous ad.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 5 May 2021, 3:51 PM
1 hour ago 13,762 Views 14 Comments
BRITISH MODEL AND singer Nick Kamen has died, aged 59, following a long illness.

Kamen was best known for his role in the iconic 1985 Levi’s ad, shot in a launderette, as well as his hit song Each Time You Break My Heart, co-written by Madonna and released the following year.

Source: oonai5000/YouTube

The Essex-born singer and model became a musical protégé of Madonna following the infamous Levi’s advertisement.

He had a number of chart-toppers in Europe over the late 80s and early 90s, including Tell Me and I Promised Myself.

Among those paying tribute to him today was Boy George, who described Kamen as the “most beautiful and sweetest man”.

Source: Instagram

John Taylor of Duran Duran also expressed his sadness on hearing of Kamen’s passing:

Writer Jennifer Nadel, who was a friend of Kamen’s, said in her tribute to him today that he was “the most gentle, loving, beautiful and mischievous soul”.

“Blessed to have known and loved him,” she said.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

