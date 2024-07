NICKI MINAJ HAS cancelled her performance at a festival in Romania over ‘safety concerns’, the day after she came under fire from fans after she arrived late to the stage while performing at Malahide Castle in Dublin on Saturday – and proceeded to leave early.

The Trinidadian-born rapper and singer who is based in the US was an hour and a half late to the stage in Malahide. Her support act, Dan Duffy and Dansie, continued playing after Minaj was due to perform to bridge the gap.

She performed for less than an hour, including time taken for costume changes.

One caller to Liveline this afternoon said that the singer’s set lasted for 55 minutes, but about 15 minutes of that was taken up by costume changes.

Fans are calling upon Ticketmaster for refunds after the disastrous concert left concert-goers waiting in the rain for Minaj to emerge. There was speculation at the venue that she would not perform, and a number of attendees left before she did perform after hearing from others that she wasn’t going to make an appearance.

Advertisement

Ticketmaster has referred fans to organiser MCD to dispute the issue of refunds.

Tickets for the concert were from €89.90.

Debacle in Malahide last night. Nicki Minaj an hour and a half late, played a 45 minute set, cut her songs in half. People stood for hours in the rain waiting for her. She obviously has no respect for her fans. Waiting to see @mcd_productions statement on this as people did not… — Val (@mufclhms) July 7, 2024

@TMIrelandHelp wondering if there will be a refund for the Nicki Minaj concert in malahide last night as she came on 2 hours late and played a 30 minute set. Paid €300+ for tickets, simply not acceptable — carla (@carlamurray98) July 7, 2024

Malahide Castle operates under a strict curfew of 10:30pm. Minaj, who was meant to begin at 8:20pm, did not begin her set until around 9:50pm.

MCD have been contacted for comment.