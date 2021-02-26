#Open journalism No news is bad news

Hundreds unaccounted for after new abduction at school in Nigeria

Heavily-armed criminal gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years.

By AFP Friday 26 Feb 2021, 1:27 PM
44 minutes ago 3,680 Views 2 Comments
File photo. Nigerian security forces.
Image: Wolfgang Kumm/DPA/PA Images
Image: Wolfgang Kumm/DPA/PA Images

SUSPECTED ARMED BANDITS raided a school in northwestern Nigeria overnight, abducting students, local authorities said today, raising fears that the country had been hit by another mass kidnapping.

Gunmen attacked the Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe in Zamfara state, kidnapping an unknown number of students from dormitories.

In the initial aftermath, teachers said several hundred girls were unaccounted for.

“It is true, gunmen… kidnapped students,” Sulaiman Tunau Anka, the state information commissioner, confirmed.

“They went to the school with vehicles. They forced some of the girls to trek.”

The security forces are tracking the criminals, he added.

Heavily-armed criminal gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Just last week, 42 people were taken by a gang from a school in nearby Niger state.

In December, more than 300 boys were kidnapped from a school in December in Kankara, in President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state of Katsina, while he was visiting the region.

The boys were later released but the incident triggered outrage and memories of the kidnappings of schoolgirls by jihadists in Dapchi and Chibok that shocked the world.

Security challenges

One teacher told AFP “more than 300 are unaccounted for after a headcount of remaining students,” while another teacher had a higher estimate.

“Out of the 600 students in the school only around 50 have been accounted for. The rest have been abducted. It is possible some of them managed to escape, but we are not sure,” the teacher said.

A parent told AFP he had received a call about the latest incident in Zamfara.

“I’m on my way to Jangebe. I received a call that the school was invaded by bandits who took away schoolgirls. I have two daughters in the school,” said Sadi Kawaye.

Kidnappings are just one security challenge facing Africa’s most populous country, where militants are waging a jihadist insurgency in the northeast and ethnic tensions are simmering in some southern regions.

Northwest and central Nigeria have increasingly become a hub for large criminal gangs who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and torching homes.

Bandits operate out of camps in Rugu forest, which straddles Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states.

Nigerian armed forces have deployed there but attacks and mass kidnappings persist.

The gangs are largely driven by financial motives and have no known ideological leanings.

But there are concerns they are being infiltrated by jihadists who are fighting out a decade-old conflict that has killed more than 30,000 people and spread into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

