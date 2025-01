NIGHT-TIME WATER restrictions could be necessary in more areas as reservoirs recover from the freezing temperatures earlier this week, according to Uisce Éireann.

The water supply operator has reported that water demand has reached record levels in the Greater Dublin Area due to the impact of leaks and bursts.

Night-time restrictions on water use were implemented in Trim on Friday night, South Leitrim on Saturday night and in Carna Kilkieran on Saturday night and tonight in order to maintain access to water during the daytime while supply was low.

In an update today, Uisce Éireann said night-time restrictions may be required in some areas to allow reservoir levels to recover.

It is also appealing to the public to report any visible leaks in the network to allow crews to conduct maintenance and repairs.

“As the impact of last week’s freezing weather and subsequent thaw continues to be felt there has been a notable increase in leaks and bursts across the water network during the weekend,” the statement said.

“In the Greater Dublin Area alone there have been approximately 25 significant bursts repaired this weekend, along with multiple smaller leaks. As a result demand in the Greater Dublin Area has reached record levels which is impacting on reservoir storage,” it said.

“Everyone can help drive down demand by checking any property under their responsibility for burst pipes and leaks, and reporting leaks in public areas so they can be prioritised for repair. In particular, people are reminded not to leave taps running and to fix dripping or leaking taps.”

Uisce Éireann’s Head of Water Operations Margaret Attridge reminded people to be mindful of water usage and to be “vigilant over the coming days and report any leaks they see in the public network so that our crews can carry out repairs”.

“The public can report leaks or bursts to our Customer Care Team on 1800 278 278,” she said.