Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 8:47 AM
Image: Nungning20/Shutterstock
Image: Nungning20/Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FOI: Conscientious objection has prevented the full rollout of abortion services in several maternity hospitals.

2. #AWARENESS: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has said “more people than ever are disclosing and seeking help”

3. #NEW EU: MEPs will vote today on whether to appoint Ursula don der Leyen as European Commission president.

4. #WAR OF WORDS: US congresswomen have accused Donald Trump of a “blatantly racist attack” on them.

5. #COUNTING THE COST: Parents are spending €1,399 getting their child ready to go back to secondary school

6. #DETENTION: The fears of the Irish in America have risen as migrants are detained in the US

7. #IRISH WATER: A referendum on water ownership could be held in early 2020, Minister Eoghan Murphy has said. 

8. #MOON LANDING: A “deep” partial eclipse of the moon is set to take place this evening

9. #BASE CLOSURES: Ryanair is set to cut services this winter and next summer over delays with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delays.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

