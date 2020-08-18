This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 8:48 AM
1 hour ago 4,687 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NPHET: A full meeting of Cabinet is due later today where ministers are set to discuss recommendations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Newly released correspondence to then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has shown the public’s response to the Covid-19 crisis in its first few weeks.

3. #HAZEL CHU: The Dublin Lord Mayor has called on the public to become “anti-racist” following attacks on Chinese people in Ireland

4. #TRUMP V BIDEN: Michelle Obama has urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden “like our lives depend on it”

5. #CALCULATED GRADES: A-level students have shared their relief after a u-turn on grading of exam results.

6. #ESPIONAGE: A former CIA officer has been charged with selling US secrets and exposing informants to China

7. #TENANTS’ RIGHTS: The housing minister has requested an investigation into the contentious Phibsborough eviction

8. #M&S: Marks and Spencer is to cut 7,000 jobs in the wake of a “material shift in trade”

9. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Mike Chinoy describes how the current controversy over the use of rubber bullets during Black Lives Matter protests isn’t a new phenomenon

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

