The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NPHET: A full meeting of Cabinet is due later today where ministers are set to discuss recommendations to curb the spread of Covid-19.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Newly released correspondence to then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has shown the public’s response to the Covid-19 crisis in its first few weeks.

3. #HAZEL CHU: The Dublin Lord Mayor has called on the public to become “anti-racist” following attacks on Chinese people in Ireland.

4. #TRUMP V BIDEN: Michelle Obama has urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden “like our lives depend on it”.

5. #CALCULATED GRADES: A-level students have shared their relief after a u-turn on grading of exam results.

6. #ESPIONAGE: A former CIA officer has been charged with selling US secrets and exposing informants to China.

7. #TENANTS’ RIGHTS: The housing minister has requested an investigation into the contentious Phibsborough eviction.

8. #M&S: Marks and Spencer is to cut 7,000 jobs in the wake of a “material shift in trade”.

9. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, Mike Chinoy describes how the current controversy over the use of rubber bullets during Black Lives Matter protests isn’t a new phenomenon.