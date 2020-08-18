Cabinet to discuss recommendations from NPHET

A FULL MEETING of Cabinet is due later today where ministers are set to discuss recommendations to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met yesterday to consider a range of issues, including outbreaks at meat processing factories, with blanket testing of workers to begin this week.

Health officials have expressed concern at rising case numbers in recent weeks. Yesterday they confirmed 56 new cases of the disease in Ireland, with 66 cases confirmed on Sunday and 200 on Saturday.

NPHET was also due to discuss recommendations on the protection of vulnerable people and a nursing home expert report with 86 recommendations will be published today.

With just two weeks to go now, the safe re-opening of schools was high on the agenda for NPHET yesterday. Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has stressed it is a top priority for health officials and, if needed, other measures will be taken to ensure children can get back to school.

Originally, a Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 was due to meet later this morning to discuss recommendations from health officials. This has, however, been changed to a full meeting of Cabinet where it is expected fresh restrictions could be brought in.

Guidance is also expected to be issued this week in relation to the regional lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. Yesterday Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he did not expect these restrictions in the Midlands would be expanded.

He also said his department had been working to finalise foreign travel proposals for Cabinet to consider.

“Right now things are very finely balanced in terms of public health, getting the schools open, protecting jobs, getting the hospitals and the healthcare system up and running,” he said yesterday.

“I would say the next three weeks are incredibly important.”