The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: Survivors have contacted the Data Protection Commissioner over the destruction of their testimony.
2. #FRONTLINE: The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) will today call for an independent investigation into healthcare worker infection and will criticise the “slow, reluctant” decision-making processes within the HSE and the government.
3. #WINTRY WEATHER: There are icy conditions on some roads this morning as a weather warning remains in place for six counties.
4. #COURT OF APPEAL: The Cabinet is set to approve a Senator’s Bill to allow child murder victims to be named.
5. #INTERNET: A new survey has found an increasing majority of children aged 8-12 use social media.
6. #IMPEACHMENT: Lawyers for former president Donald Trump have branded his impeachment trial as “political theatre”.
7. #VACCINES: More than 230,000 vaccine doses were administered in Ireland up to last Friday.
8. #DEBUNKED: A post on Instagram has claimed that SARS-CoV-2 has never been isolated. This is not the case.
