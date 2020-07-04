This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 4 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 8:47 AM
59 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Duncan Andison
Image: Shutterstock/Duncan Andison

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #TRUMP: Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during a speech at Mount Rushmore, where he accused protesters pushing for racial justice of engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history”.

2. #WEATHER: It’s going to be a wet and windy weekend

3. #PUBS: Gardaí have warned this week that they will be inspecting pubs to ensure guidelines for re-opening are being followed, after some reports of pubs flouting the guidance.

4. #FIANNA FÁIL: Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen received a three-month driving ban for drink driving in 2016, it’s been reported

5. #CORK: A man has been arrested after shots were fired at gardaí in Cork. 

6. #NORTH: DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the “creditability of the Executive” in Northern Ireland has been undermined by Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at a funeral earlier this week. 

7. #FRANCE: A special French court has ordered an investigation of three current or former government ministers over their handling of the coronavirus crisis.

8. #SUPER SATURDAY: Couples in the UK have got married and barbers have opened for the first time in months as coronavirus restrictions were eased across England. 

9. #NOT COOL: The Restaurants Association of Ireland has said it is “incredibly disheartening in the current climate” to see some customers failing to notify businesses that they will not be showing up for a booking. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

