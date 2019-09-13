This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Friday 13 Sep 2019, 7:49 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ALDI: German supermarket chain Aldi has said the ongoing beef dispute is causing availability issues in its stores, with some products to go on sale processed at facilities in the UK rather than Ireland. 

2. #DAHLAN: A Palestinian politician is set to pursue a defamation case against Facebook in the Irish High Court

3. #JOE SHOW: Democrats were united on some things, such as their disdain for Donald Trump, but clashed on issues like healthcare and immigration as Joe Biden starred in the latest debate in the White House 2020 race.

4. #DENIED: DUP leader Arlene Foster has refuted reports that her party would accept customs checks in the Irish Sea after Brexit

5. #HEATHROW: Police in London arrested five people over plans to shut down Heathrow Airport with drones

6. #BUDGET 2020: Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he’s still considering whether to give everyone a “carbon cheque” to offset a potential tax hike.

7. #JOBS: Over half of government departments have used unpaid interns in recent years

8. #INVESTIGATION: A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Shannon after a coffee spill in the cockpit, an investigation has found.

