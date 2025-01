NEARLY NINE IN ten businesses in Dublin say the childcare crisis is a challenge to their staff recruitment and retention.

In a survey conducted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, 88% of businesses said childcare challenges are impacting their operations, with one-fifth saying it is their biggest obstacle.

The survey was conducted from 12 November to 2 December 2024. Around 250 companies in the Dublin region took part.

Workplace flexibility emerged as the most practical and accessible measure for tackling childcare challenges, with 74% offering remote working and 70% offering flexible working arrangements.

Lack of affordable housing was cited by 84% as the greatest threat to Dublin’s competitiveness.

That was followed by traffic congestion and mobility challenges (49%) and planning delays and inadequate infrastructure (46%).

The majority (82%) feel that the new government should prioritise investment in public transport and active travel infrastructure to make Dublin a more sustainable city.

Additionally, 69% said that increasing the frequency of public transport services and subsidising costs would help make the city more sustainable.

Reacting to the survey findings, Dublin Chamber’s public affairs executive Mia Finnegan said that “looking at childcare costs as a share of average wages, Ireland ranks the second highest in the OECD and worst in Europe”.

“The cost of childcare in Dublin is even higher than the national average. It is about 10% higher than Cork, and 50% higher than Limerick.”

Finnegan said the high cost of childcare is “exacerbated” by the “simple lack of childcare places in Dublin, which has failed to meet the needs of its rapidly growing population”.

“While recent budgets have reduced costs for many parents, Ireland’s childcare system remains fragmented and unsustainable, placing immense strain on family finances and limiting workforce participation.”

She called for the next Programme for Government to introduce to public model of childcare provision.

“We believe that a public model of childcare should be prioritised in the next Programme for Government. Moving to a public model will be critical for ensuring a steady supply of affordable, quality childcare and building a more sustainable and diverse labour market,” she said.

“Employers across Dublin are increasingly adapting their workplace polices to address childcare-related constraints. They recognise the need for greater flexibility in working schedules to not only attract, but retain talent, particularly when it comes to working parents navigating childcare constraints.

“Flexible and remote working has provided much-needed short-term relief to parents, enabling them to better balance work and family life. However, these measures are not a panacea for the wider issue. A long-term, strategic solution is needed to support families and foster a more equitable and sustainable business environment.”