Wednesday 20 July 2022
Nora Quoirin’s parents settle lawsuit against Facebook but vow to continue 'quest for truth'

A number of distressing posts relating to the search for Nora were posted on Facebook.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 10:55 AM
42 minutes ago 4,403 Views 0 Comments
Image: Family handout
Image: Family handout

FACEBOOK THIS MORNING “expressed its sympathy” to the family of Nora Quoirin after a case taken by her parents against the tech giant was settled. 

The case related to allegations made by a Facebook user that were posted on the social media platform. 

Addressing the High Court this morning, representatives for Meta, the new name for Facebook, acknowledged that the user’s “disturbing and offensive” allegations regarding Nora and the search for her caused distress and trauma to her family. 

Nora’s parents travelled from the UK for the brief hearing today.  The court heard that the matter before the courts had been settled.

Mr Justice David Barniville expressed his sympathies to the family as he struck out proceedings in the matter.

The court heard a settlement had been made and that details of this were to remain confidential. 

Nora (15) went missing while the family were on holiday in Malaysia in the summer of 2019. After a search which lasted 10 days, the body of Nora Quoirin was found in a forest not far from where she’d been staying with her family. 

Sebastien and Maebh Quoirin had initiated proceedings against Facebook and a user of the site relating to posts on the social media platform concerning the case.

The following statement was read out to the court on behalf of Facebook Ireland Limited:

“On the 4th August 2019, Nora Quoirin went missing while her family were on holiday in Malaysia.

Tragically, her body was found nine days later. During what was a distressing time for the Quoirin family in the course of Nora’s disappearance and in the aftermath of her subsequent discovery, a Facebook user posted a series of allegations that were disturbing and offensive to Nora’s parents on the Facebook platform.

“Meta Platforms Ireland Limited appreciates that the user’s allegations were distressing to the Quoirin family and takes this opportunity to express its sympathy for the distress and trauma arising from that user’s allegations.

“Meta Platforms Ireland Limited will continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform and ensuring the safety of its users.”      

The Facebook user who was also sued by Nora’s parents was not present in court. 

Speaking outside court, Meabh Quoirin, said that the result “marks the end of another chapter in the quest for truth.”

“We are satisfied this matter is now concluded. We will continue our efforts in Malaysia in order to bring justice for our beloved Nora. We wish to thank our legal team for all their support,” she said. 

- With reporting by Press Association

 

 

   

