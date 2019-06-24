Witness appeal over man stabbed in face outside north Dublin Dart station

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have made a witness appeal to an apparent stabbing incident which took place last Thursday evening at Clontarf Road Train Station.

The victim – aged in his 30s – receive apparent stab wounds to his face in the incident, gardaí said, which took place at around 8pm that night.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital after presenting himself to Clontarf Garda Station with his injuries.

Those who may have witnessed the incident, or were in the area at the time and may have observed anything in relation to the incident, have been urged to come forward.

Motorists who were driving in the area who may have dash cam footage have also been asked by gardaí to provide information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.